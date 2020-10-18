The sags we want to see in the new generation

A few weeks after starting the new console generation, we made a top with sagas whose reappearance we look forward to.

It’s almost here. There is less than a month left for Xbox Series X and Series S to land in our country (here you have detailed information about the first, available to the magazine for days), and PlayStation 5 will not take long to follow, so the change will be begins to notice in the environment. Although the transition will have a marked cross-gen character, with the vast majority of titles still shared with One and PS4, the improvements offered in the new games and retroactively in the old ones, as well as the potential for the future invite you to fantasize. And we are going to do precisely that today, fantasize a little.

Because yes, the beginning of a generation is the time when there are fewer games, but also more hypothetical possibilities. Even without trying to get corny, we could compare it to a still blank canvas that companies start to paint brushstroke after brushstroke, and therefore it takes a while to develop the image. There will be – hopefully – many new franchise premieres, as well as other sequels that we just came from playing recently. However, in this top voted by editors and collaborators, we are going to focus on those sagas that have not received a new installment for many years (ignoring remasters / spin-offs) and we miss them. As they say, there are not all who are, but there are all who are.

10. Dead Space

Released in 2008, the first Dead Space was one of the biggest surprises of the Xbox 360 and PlayStation generation, especially for horror lovers. With many of the classic sagas unaccounted for, Silent Hill far from its best and Resident Evil turning completely into action, Visceral Games’ proposal combined the intensity of the combat of Resident Evil 4 with a component of horror more predominant than in Capcom’s game. The dark corridors of the Ishimura, a gigantic ship abandoned in space, interrupted the silence with creaks, sparks of malfunctions and the sudden appearance of grotesque creatures that did not die by shooting the bulge, but by keeping a cool head and dismembering them.

The game was acclaimed by critics and fans of the genre, but its sales did not end to enthuse Electronic Arts. That, and the general tendency to scale the action (see the jump from Mass Effect to Mass Effect 2, or from Uncharted to Uncharted 2 around the same time), resulted in a more intense sequel in almost every way but the horror. The fast pace, the noisy set pieces and the increase in shootings made it stand out as another game of great caliber, for many even superior, but they also evidenced the beginning of a mutation that in the long run would leave the third part as a distant echo of the original game . However, it’s been seven years since then, the technology has evolved and Resident Evil has shown that the slowest horror can still be very lucrative. It would be nice to see another try.

9. BioShock

It’s hard to talk about BioShock without making at least a quick stop at System Shock, a 90s PC saga with two games that offered dystopian and immersive worlds, with first-person exploration, role-playing component and environmental distribution of information to form a narrative puzzle. Both became cult classics, although it was the second, co-developed by Irrational Games, that materialized their ideas in a more agile and practical way. However, even that didn’t make it a best-seller, so the series went into hibernation (until 2015, when the development of System Shock 3 became official). After the turn of the century, the industry grew and somewhat diluted the barrier between PC and console, creating new opportunities for studios specialized in the former to reach the audience of the latter.

It was the context in which Irrational conceived BioShock, a saga that in an unsubtle way winked at the studio’s past both in its title and in its narrative and playable concepts. And this time it was a great success thanks to a masterful staging, a more original setting (Rapture, the city submerged in the ocean) and a still efficient gameplay, but again lightened so that the players were carried away towards the rich tapestry created by the setting and the story. Since then, the game received both a direct sequel in Rapture and a spiritual one in Columbia, the city raised to the skies in which Infinite takes place. Irrational has since ceased to exist as such, but the license remains in the hands of Take-Two and Ken Levine’s team has something going on as well, so it’s hard not to wonder what kinds of dystopian worlds will come to life on the new consoles. .

8. Banjo-Kazooie

British Rare when he was Nintendo’s best ally, Banjo-Kazooie had the not inconsiderable merit of succeeding Super Mario 64, looking at it from you to you and contributing new ideas that influenced later titles almost as much as the plumber himself. Yes, the game was another 3D platform with a central world that gave access to other themes where we explored and collected the necessary MacGuffins to open more levels. But Rare bet more on adventure than Nintendo, designing wider and denser worlds, populated by many extravagant secondary, tasks and better contextualized minigames, that did not throw us out when we met a goal and that renewed the playable loop gradually increasing the range of instead of squeezing the initial repertoire in different ways.



