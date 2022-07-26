The Russo Brothers will not make the Next Avengers Films

After a series of announcements made at the Marvel Studios Hall H panel at Comic-Con, Kevin Feige confirmed that the Russo brothers will not return to make two Avengers films, which will be released in 2025. Although he did not rule out that their return to the MCU for other films, “Avengers: Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars”, will be headed by a new director.

This revelation followed the announcement that the two Avengers films would complete a new storyline that KVM has been building since the conclusion of the Infinity Saga. Feigi officially called this saga the “Multiverse Saga”, confirming that there will be elements of the multiverse in the next set of phases.

“They’re not related to that,” Feigi told Deadline about his brother’s directorial status. “I think they were very open about it. We love them, they love us. We want to find something to do together, but it’s not like that.” The brothers took an active part in the previous stages of Marvel Studios, making their debut as an MCU director in the film “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and culminating in the films “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: The Finale”. The two-part finale of The Infinity Saga was received by fans and critics with great positivity and became the two highest-grossing films of all time. Recently, the directing duo Anthony and Joe Russo released the action-adventure film “The Gray Man” starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. The Netflix movie was well received by viewers: the audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes was 91 percent.

While “Kang Dynasty” and “Secret Wars” currently have an unknown director, Marvel fans have a lot of movies and TV shows they’re looking forward to until 2025. Other projects announced during the panel include Guardians of the Galaxy. Volume” by James Gunn. 3, which is scheduled to premiere on May 5, 2023, Blade — on November 3, 2023, and Captain America: New World Order — on May 3, 2024. In addition, Thunderbolts was scheduled to be released on July 26. , 2024 and The Fantastic Four on November 8, 2024.

Apart from the main announcements presented at Comic-Con, it seems that more will be done during the D23 Expo on September 9th. the year Walt Disney founded the company. Eight Phase 6 projects are expected to be announced at D23 this year.

“Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars” are due to be released in theaters in 2025.