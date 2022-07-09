The Russo brothers react to the similarity of the new film with the Winter Soldier

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo react to the fact that their new film “The Grey Man” is being compared to “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” After working on sitcoms such as “Arrested Development” and “Community,” the Russo brothers began their stay in the Marvel cinematic universe with 2014’s “Winter Soldier.” As Captain America’s second solo outing, the film begins with Steve Rogers after he discovers that the SHIELD may not be what it seems. The Winter Soldier brings back Bucky Barnes as a brainwashed super-killer who aids Hydra in an armed takeover of global surveillance while Cap becomes an enemy of the state. The success of their first action movie led the Russo brothers to direct some of Marvel Studios’ most significant films, including Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Finale.

Three years after “The Finale” became the highest-grossing film of all time, the Russo brothers reunited with Chris Evans in “The Gray Man.” The film is based on the 2002 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, which tells the story of CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), after he reveals the secrets of the agency and becomes the object of a global hunt organized by his former colleague Lloyd Hansen (Evans). In addition to Evans and Gosling, it includes Ana de Armas, Alfrey Woodard, Billy Bob Thorton and, less often, Jean Page.

In an exclusive interview with Screen Rant, the Russo brothers talked about their new film The grey man. When asked about the narrative, thematic, and tonal similarities between “The Winter Soldier” and “The Grey Man,” Joe called the pair “largely related works.” Read the full quote below:

“They are companions in many ways. These are action thrillers devoted to very topical topics, [such as] espionage, and tell about characters who have fallen into very difficult emotionally difficult situations. And they both travel the world.”

The similarities between The Winter Soldier and Rousseau’s latest thriller are obvious. Besides Evans, “The Grey Man” also follows a man who is forced to flee after learning that the good guys aren’t really the good guys (so to speak). This time Evans is playing a villain, not a hero, which has reportedly been planned since the days of The Winter Soldier. While the Russo’s were shooting their first MCU movie, they wrote the first draft of “Grey Man” between takes, suggesting that it could be their next film. However, then the directors signed a contract with Marvel Studios for three more films, which meant that the “Gray Man” had to be postponed.

All the films of the Russo brothers will probably be compared with their work in the MCU, especially since they continue to shoot superhero actors. In the 2020 Netflix action movie “Evacuation” (in which they were producers/screenwriters), Chris Hemsworth from “Thor” played the main role, and Tom Holland from “Spider-Man: There is no Way Home” starred in the 2021 film “Cherry”. Although these films were certainly a success, they did not achieve such critical acclaim as “The Winter Soldier,” which some consider the MCU to be the best. If the Gray Man can use this magic, albeit in a different way, it could strengthen Rousseau’s future beyond the superhero genre. If that’s not possible, the “Finale” directors are teasing the return of the MCU.