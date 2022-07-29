The Russo Brothers Defend Captain America: Civil War Visuals

The Russo brothers defend the visual effects of Captain America: Civil War and why they chose the film’s unsaturated look. After making their first Marvel Studios movie, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, in 2014, Anthony and Joe Russo returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a sequel. The brothers worked together on an adaptation of the comic event “Civil War”, in which Captain America and Iron Man faced each other in a battle for the supervision of superheroes. “Captain America: Standoff” became a huge hit for Marvel Studios, as it earned more than $1 billion and received very positive reviews from all viewers.

“Captain America: Civil War,” the first Phase 3 movie, is commonly referred to as “Avengers 2.5” due to the large number of superheroes it involves. The film introduced Black Panther and Spider-Man to the MCU, and is often praised for its ability to convincingly separate both sides of the Sokovian agreements. This is one of the reasons why fans continue to argue about whether Team Iron Man or Team Captain America were right. However, Captain America: Civil War is not without drawbacks. For many years, one of the constant criticisms leveled against the film and the filmmaking of the Russo brothers is unsaturated colors.

The predominantly gray color palette of “Captain America: Standoff” remains a key point of discussion for the film eight years after its release. Now, in a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Russo brothers have finally responded to the criticism. According to the directing duo, the lack of color was completely intentional and was part of their artistic expression of the film’s themes and the state of the characters. They said, “It should be devoid of color. The whole idea was that all these characters were slipping into this morally gray area.”

Since the debate about the visuals and dark colors of Captain America: Civil War has been a topic of discussion for many years, it is somewhat surprising that Russo first touched on this topic. The lack of color previously inspired a lot of fan edits that tried to correct the color of “Captain America: Civil War” to make the colors brighter. While it may be more pleasing to the eye for some, Rousseau’s explanation here suggests that those who criticize the film for this choice are missing the deeper meaning behind the visuals.

Even with such protection from the Russo brothers, viewers will probably continue to argue about whether it was the right choice — as if talking about Team Iron Man and Team Captain America wasn’t enough. Those who criticize the way “Captain America: Civil War” looks can still argue that the film could have been stripped of color, and shot and color-corrected better. Of course, people who continue to defend the film and Russo will now receive additional support thanks to these comments. All that has really changed now is that the Russo brothers have presented their arguments in favor of the grayish appearance of Captain America: Civil War.