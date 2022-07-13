The Russo Brothers answered the strongest question of the Avengers by trolling the Hulk

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo answer the most important question of the Marvel Cinematic universe about the Avengers by trolling the Hulk Mark Ruffalo. The greatest heroes of the Earth gathered for the first time in the Avengers 2012, which was attended by Tony Stark /Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Steve Rogers /Captain America (Chris Evans), Natasha Romanoff /Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Bruce Banner/Hulk. Throughout the first four phases of the MCU, the universe and, in turn, the list of Avengers, godlike and ordinary mortal characters, continued to expand.

After the success of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the Russo brothers allegedly became the main directors of the MCU, directing some of Marvel Studios’ most significant films, such as Captain America: Standoff, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Finale. As one of the highest-grossing films of all time, “Finale” combined 21 films worthy of storytelling and served approximately 36 characters in their last fight against Thanos. However, Rousseau is perhaps the best prepared to decide who is the strongest Avenger.

Russo recently interviewed Wired Autocomplete to promote his new film The grey man. Answering the question: “Who did the Russo brothers call the strongest Avenger?” the couple answered by giving legitimate answers, and then trolled the once incredible Hulk. Read the full quote below:

Joe Russo: “At some point we said “Wanda”. Captain Marvel is elsewhere. Thor.

Anthony Russo: “Of course, I never said it was the Hulk.”

Joe: “Of course not the Hulk. He will be the last one on the list. Right under the Gruo Wanderer.

The Wanderer of Gru is a comic book series based on a parody of Conan the Barbarian, a Gru–nosed buffoon who copes with his swordsmanship despite being frighteningly unaware of what surrounds him. The childish character of the Hulk may be an appropriate comparison. However, Rousseau’s comments are far from flattering. Although the directors are clearly joking, fans have complained that the Marvel cinematic universe overshadows the power of the Hulk after Avengers: Age of Ultron. Following the characterization of the green rage monster in Thor: Ragnarok, the Hulk seems to have become weaker. Coincidentally, Russo then quickly defeated him by Thanos at the beginning of Infinity War before the appearance of the meek Professor Hulk in the Finale, which of course did not help his strength.

The Hulk’s power is theoretically equal to that of all superhuman beings, as it increases exponentially along with his anger. In the MCU, Tony Stark trolled Thor by programming the Quinjet to hail Bruce as “the strongest Avenger.” Although their physical strength is comparable, Thor can fly and control lightning, which gives the Thunder God an advantage over the Hulk, if not over Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), whose cosmic powers are relatively unmatched. Of course, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) quickly dealt with the Avengers from Earth-838, the Illuminati, including Maria Rambo/Captain Marvel from Earth-838 (Lashana Lynch). Aside from hilariously dismissing Ruffalo’s character, the Roussos know what they’re talking about. It will be interesting to see if the Hulk can earn more respect in the upcoming series “The Hulk Woman” on Disney+.