The Russo Brothers Accidentally Explained why They were Perfect for Marvel

Anthony and Joe Russo shared their thoughts on what it means to shoot comedies compared to creating action films such as Grey Man, along the way revealing why they are perfect for the MCU. The Netflix action movie is the latest project of the creative duo known collectively as the Russo Brothers. Based on the spy novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, “The Grey Man” features an ensemble cast that includes Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. The premiere of the film on the streaming platform took place on July 22. Despite the mixed reviews, Netflix reported that in the first three days after its release, the film became the most viewed movie in 84 countries.

“Grey Man” is the third directorial project of the Russo brothers after their successful work in the MCU. They have made four films, starting with “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” in 2014 and ending with “Avengers: Finale” in 2019. These superhero movies have grossed about $6 billion. all over the world, which makes tandem filmmakers the two most commercially successful and sought-after directors today. Prior to these box office hits, the Russo brothers worked on comedies such as “You, Me and Dupree” (2006), “Developmental Delay” (2003-2005) and “Community” (2009-2014).

In a recent interview for the Tag Heuer The Edge podcast, the Russo brothers talked about the similarities between working on comedies and action movies. According to the duo, comedy and action are very similar, despite contrasting elements. That’s why they were able to move quite comfortably from one genre to another, calling it a “natural progression” in their professional career. Read their full statement below:

Comedy and action are very similar. We’ve been shooting comedies for a long time. It’s all about geography, it’s all about spatial perception, it’s all about how everything happens in the frame. Comedy is that you have to prepare it, you have to prepare a physical joke in comedy. You have to prepare your physical body in an action movie, you know. And it requires a certain level of precision and safety, as well as stuntmen. So the transition from shows like “Slow Development” and “Community” to “Winter Soldier” and “Grey Man” is kind of a natural progression in our career.

For almost three decades of making films, the Russo brothers have been able to expand their repertoire as directors and demonstrate their diversity as masters of cinema. The two are currently linked to a list of projects that will demonstrate their versatility as directors, producers and screenwriters. These include the sequel to Chris Hemsworth’s “Evacuation,” a spy series called “Citadel” for Amazon Prime, and an adaptation of Disney’s “Hercules.”

Since Anthony and Joe Russo started making comedy films and TV series, they have more than proved their skill in creating exciting action movies. Thanks to their MCU titles, the duo created some of the most memorable fighting scenes in the history of cinema and set the tone for future superhero films. They continue this tradition with their recent releases such as Extraction and The Grey Man. While they may have found a better place in this genre, moviegoers can expect them to continue experimenting with other film genres and provide fans with top-notch entertainment. It will be interesting to see what else they come up with on the screen and how they intend to impress the audience with their talent behind the camera.