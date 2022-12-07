The RTX 4070 Ti Color List Confirms That The Card Is an RTX 4080 12 GB Rebranded

What just happened? Colorful has confirmed the news we expected: the “unreleased” RTX 4080 12 GB is now called RTX 4070 Ti. The AIB partner has published a list of products for the next Lovelace entry, which shows most of the characteristics, and they correspond to the controversial card, the name of which, according to Nvidia, is confusing.

The list of GeForce RTX 4070 Ti BattleAx Deluxe from Colorful shows that it is equipped with the same 295 sq. mm AD104 GPU that was supposed to power the RTX 4080 12 GB. Other relevant features include 12 GB of DDR6X memory with a clock speed of 21 Gbit/s, a 192-bit memory bus and a bandwidth of 504 GB/s.

Elsewhere, the card is listed with a base clock frequency of 2310 MHz. We know that the GPU can accelerate to 2610 MHz, but there is no mention of factory overclocking on the page. It also has a TDP of 285 watts.

One specification missing from the Colorful list is the number of CUDA cores, but the 4070 Ti is expected to be equipped with a full—size AD104 crystal with 7680 cores, as well as 240 tensor cores, 60 ray tracing blocks, 30 billion transistors and above. up to 160 ROP.

Gamers are unlikely to be happy to find that the RTX 4070 Ti has the same 16-pin power connector (12VHPWR), which causes problems for some owners of the RTX 4090. Nvidia is now facing a class action lawsuit over the melting adapters, although Nexus Gamers say the blame lies with users who don’t insert cables securely. The PCI Consortium has recently spoken out about this, insisting that it is not to blame either.

We’ve heard a lot of claims that the RTX 4070 Ti will be released on January 5th. An important piece of information that we still don’t know is the price. The manufacturer’s recommended retail price of the RTX 4080 12 GB for $899 led Nvidia to rename the card, so the RTX 4070 Ti will undoubtedly be cheaper, especially with the advent of AMD 7900 XTX and 7900 XT. We have even heard rumors that the green team may soon lower the price of the RTX 4080 16 GB model, which sells so poorly that speculators cannot move them or return the cards.