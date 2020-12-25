The RPG game Darkest Dungeon is free at Epic Games

With just a few days left to the new year, the Epic Games Store continues to gift games as promised. As of December 25, Epic Games’ gift to players was the turn-based RPG game Darkest Dungeon.

It is becoming increasingly clear that the previously leaked list is correct. Because with the free Darkest Dungeon, the list progresses as 9/9. The games that the leaked list previously knew correctly were from the newest to the oldest in order; Inside-Tropico 5-Metro 2033-Alien: Isolation-Defense Grid 1-The Long Dark-Oddworld: New ”n” Tasty! and Cities: Skylines. You can access the list that has been leaked and has been hit so far correctly at the following link.

Are you feeling just a little bit too cheery this holiday season? Today's gift offers you a solution: ever-encroaching darkness! Grab Darkest Dungeon for FREE until December 26 (11:00 AM). Happy Holidays from us to you 🎅https://t.co/x9fUiqjIgK pic.twitter.com/WldJxVXrXr — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) December 25, 2020

Darkest Dungeon, developed and published by Red Hook Studios, became free today, according to Epic Games’ Twitter account. You can get the game free of charge until December 26th.

Darkest Dungeon, a turn-based role-playing game, focuses on the psychological stresses of adventurism. Players will try to tackle challenging missions by forming their own teams in this turn-based role-playing game. In this adventure, you will go to dark dungeons and go on a long journey against the toughest enemies.

The game was first released on January 19, 2016, and gained a lot of appreciation from players of its genre. In the Darkest Dungeon game, you can improve the features of your team members, use their abilities and get bigger rewards by completing the given tasks. The metacritic score of Darkest Dungeon, where you will enter the dungeons with four people you choose from your character library, is 84.

Darkest Dungeon system requirements

Minimum System Requirements

Operating System: Windows XP

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: Open GL 3.2+ Compliant

Storage: 2 GB available space

Additional Notes: 1080p, 16: 9 recommended

Recommended System Requirements

Operating System: Windows 7+

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Open GL 3.2+ Compliant

Storage: 2 GB available space

Additional Notes: 1080p, 16: 9 recommended.

The free games that Epic Games will give for the next days are still uncertain. Because although the list goes right, there is no guarantee that it will be correct from now on. You can follow us for all the free games that Epic Games Store will offer, and you can be informed about developments and gifts in the fastest way possible.



