The royal writer claims that Meghan Markle changed Prince Harry’s life in the same way that Queen Elizabeth II changed Prince Philip’s life

It is well known that Prince Harry was not happy in the royal environment even before he married Meghan Markle. The younger prince felt trapped in the palace, as he had problems with public speaking. The family also knew that the Duke had sought outside help in the form of consultations to cope with the pressure.

A few days ago it turned out that for six months after the wedding with Markle, Prince Harry was looking for a way out. After the revelations, royal writer Dr. Tessa Dunlop shed more light on the relationship between the Duke and the former American actress. She also found similarities between the Sussex relationship and the 73-year marriage of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

How did Meghan Markle change Prince Harry’s life?

The royal commentator said that, like Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship was transformational and based on love. According to Dunlop, the graduate of “Force Majeure” changed the life of the younger prince, relieving him of suffering and giving him a new platform.

Speaking about the late monarch’s marriage, Dr. Tessa Dunlop reflected on how the queen brought the former Prince of Greece and Denmark to the institution. Elizabeth changed the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, pulling him out of poverty and making him an important part of the British monarchy.

“Elizabeth changed Philip’s life by bringing him to the institution, and Meghan changed Harry’s life by allowing him to leave the institution. The marriages of both spares were transformational, one was transferred to the institution and the other from it,” the royal commentator said in a conversation with Express.

Prince Harry Spare’s memoirs are likely to shed more light on how he felt being in the royal family in the United Kingdom. The book can also describe what changed for the Sussex royal family when he lived a private life with his wife Meghan Markle and two children, Archie and Lilibet.

