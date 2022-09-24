The Royal family shows the Queen’s tombstone for the first time (+ 96)

It is here that Queen Elizabeth II ( ✝ 96) finds her last resting place. On September 8, the British monarch died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Then Great Britain plunged into great mourning, and a number of ceremonies were held in honor of Her Majesty. She was at King George VI on Monday. Memorial Chapel in Windsor with her beloved husband Prince Philip ( ✝ 99). The first image of the tomb has now been published.

The photo in question was posted on the official Instagram account of the royal family. On it, supporters can see a black tombstone embedded in the floor of the royal burial chamber, surrounded by a row of funeral wreaths. The inscription is engraved with the names of the Queen and Prince Philip, as well as the names of the parents of the former monarch: George VI. and Elizabeth. The stone also depicts a metal coat of arms representing the Order of the Garter, to which all four belonged.

This order is the highest order of chivalry in the British honor system, and its history dates back to the Middle Ages. Supporters include, on the one hand, monarchs, but other high-ranking officials, such as prime ministers or military leaders, can also be counted among them. Today it is the most exclusive and prestigious order in Europe.

