The royal family congratulates Meghan Markle on her 41st birthday after a visit to the UK

I send her good wishes! In honor of Meghan Markle’s 41st birthday, the royal family joined in celebrating her special day.

Chronology of Meghan Markle’s ups and downs in the royal family

“Happy birthday to the Duchess of Sussex,” Prince William and Duchess Kate wrote on Thursday, August 4, along with a photo of Meghan at Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee earlier this year.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, for their part, also shared a tribute to the California native, writing via Twitter: “Happy birthday to the Duchess of Sussex!” Along with the message, the couple posted a picture of the Duchess of Sussex from the Thanksgiving service at St. Paul’s Cathedral in June.

Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. Shutterstock

Meghan’s birthday comes two months after the former actress and Prince Harry made their first public appearance together in the UK since giving up their royal duties. The 37-year-old Duke of Sussex returned in April 2021 for the funeral of Prince Philip and in July 2021 for the unveiling of the statue of Princess Diana, but Meghan stayed in the US for both visits.

Earlier this year, the couple visited the 96-year-old Queen on their way to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. “Megan and I had tea with her. It was really nice to meet her,” Harry said during an interview for Today’s Hoda Kotb in April, noting that his grandmother was in “great shape” when they reunited at Windsor Castle.

At the time, the founder of Invictus Games was also discussing the possibility of visiting the UK after his move to the US. “The house for me now, at the moment, is in the States, and it also seems so to me,” he added at the time. “We were welcomed with open arms and we have such a wonderful community in Santa Barbara, [California].”

The Most Shocking Royal Family Feuds in history

Harry and Meghan, who have son Archie, 3, and daughter Lily, 14 months, previously made headlines when they announced their plans to give up their roles in the royal family. In 2021, they confirmed that the solution had become permanent and moved to the United States ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Force Majeure” graduate later spoke about how she struggled with her mental health because of the British press. “I just didn’t see the solution. I sat up at night and just didn’t understand how all this was happening,” she said in a candid interview with CBS in March 2021. — I realized that all this is happening. only because I was breathing. I was very ashamed to say [how I felt] at the time and ashamed to admit it to Harry, especially because I know how many losses he suffered.”

Chronology of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship

Meanwhile, Harry explained how therapy allowed him to make the necessary changes in his life. “It was a conversation I had with my now wife. She saw it. She saw it right away. She could tell that I was in pain, and some things that I couldn’t control made me very angry. It would make my blood boil,” he shared during an appearance on the Dax Shepard “Armchair Expert” podcast in May 2021.