The Rookie Season 4: What is known about the premiere, trailer and plot of episode 20

Following the announcement of a sin-off for ABC police drama The Rookie, viewers have been surprised by the addition of a new actress in the final episodes of season 4, who will be in charge of starring in the new show. However, episode 20 will surprise everyone with the story of bombs planted in different parts of the city.

During the premiere of episode 19 of The Rookie, viewers saw how the team has begun to face a terrorist threat, after a bomb destroyed the circuit of the electrical network of the city of Los Angeles, which is why the FBI in collaboration with the police must capture the culprit who tries to do more damage.

But, this is when the FBI brings in guidance counselor and the FBI’s longest-serving trainee, Simone Clark (played by Niecy Nash), to investigate a suspect named Zeke. But, it turns out that he was not the culprit, but just a child with problems with anxiety and sensory overload.

However, the FBI balks at Simone’s views and plans to send her back to Quantico. But, she stays put and helps a lot with the case. Meanwhile, the bombing takes twist after twist, leading the Police Department and the FBI into a wide-ranging conspiracy, which includes Area 51 and the CIA.

Release date, trailer and plot of episode 20

Now, for episode 20 of season 4 of The Rookie, the police and FBI team are scattered throughout the city trying to stop the bombs that have been planted in different places by the terrorist, while the clock is ticking. for the next explosion. But, the trailer for the episode is much more exciting than viewers expected.

Rookie Season 4 Episode 20 will be released on Sunday, May 1, 2022, viewers are looking forward to continuing to enjoy the interaction of Officer Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and FBI rookie Simone Clark.

Until now, the ABC television network awaits the results of the viewers of the final episodes of season 4 of The Rookie, to start the production of the spin-off that will star Niecy Nash as Simone, the FBI rookie. That according to the numbers that have been revealed, things seem to be going perfectly, in addition to the renewal of the original program for a season 5.