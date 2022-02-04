The Rookie Season 4: Confirmed the return of the show and its release date

The Rookie has become one of the police dramas of the ABC television network that has been gaining great fame with each of its episodes, which is why the pause that season 4 of the program had in early January 2022 was upsetting many of his fans. However, the show is preparing for its comeback by showing the first trailer and date of its upcoming 14th episode.

Recall that during The Rookie season 4 episode 14, viewers see a teenager named Leo who has stolen a police helicopter. The team tries to contain the situation, with Gray (Richard T. Jones) trying to talk him out of it. While Nolan (Nathan Fillion) takes the walkie-talkie and tries to reason with Leo, without success either.

At the end of the episode young Leo runs out of fuel and finally lands the helicopter safely. Nolan arrests him for stealing the helicopter. Nolan also gives her his number and tells her to call him if he ever needs help. Although it was a somewhat weak episode, it showed a bit of the Bradford case in which Randy (Flula Borg) will participate.

For the upcoming episode 14 which will premiere on February 27 after the one month hiatus, it will focus on Randy, who is a bounty hunter who has been on fire with his eccentricities, but who will accompany Nolan on a case with his own idiosyncratic ways of address them, although his approach will bring quite a few problems for Nolan and himself. Check out the trailer below.

The promotion of episode 14 of The Rookie promises a lot of fun between Nolan and Randy, who seem to establish a friendship that will help them solve cases mutually or at least when both need it. It only remains to wait to see the return of the program on the ABC television network.

As for the main actor Nathan Fillion, he has clarified in one of his interviews, the scenes he actually does for the show, this is because some fans often notice the change of camera on the character’s face at key moments of the series. , confirming that he often uses a stunt double for stunts he may no longer be able to perform.