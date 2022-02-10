The Rookie: Nolan’s actor reacts to the spin-off that is being prepared for the police drama

The universe of the police drama The Rookie is expanding more and more and not only for its fourth season, but also for the spin-off that ABC is preparing and that will star the star of Claws, Niecy Nash. However, the actor of John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) did not overlook the good news either, reacting and wishing the best in the world.

According to the information that has been revealed about the spin-off of The Rookie, Niecy Nash will play a new character named Simone Clark, which will be introduced through a two-episode backdoor pilot and could be seen at the end of the season. fourth season of the program where the character of the actress who will briefly work with the oldest rookie of the Los Angeles Police Department, Nolan, will be presented.

The possible spin-off will be an FBI-focused series that follows Simone Clark, the oldest rookie at the FBI Academy. In fact, the same actress has shared her enthusiasm and a small statement about the personality of her new role that could be seen very soon on TV:

“I am so excited to guest star on ‘The Rookie‘ and bring Simone Clark to life! She is a vivacious and spicy fish out of water. The cast is amazing and I can’t wait to play!”

In the synopsis that has been presented for Simone Clark, it has been revealed that she is a single mother who has long put all her focus on her two children, which is why she ended up joining the FBI Academy so late in her life, becoming the oldest rookie, but she’s not the type to back down from any kind of challenge.

“The new show will have a great storyline and it could be intertwined with The Rookie. Let’s hope everything is a success, “said Nathan Fillion.

The next episodes that will open the back door to Clark’s story in The Rookie, will be in an explosion of the city’s power plant, which will involve Officer Nolan, who will have to work with the FBI and the newly recruited to help solve the case involving a former student of hers who has become a terrorist.

It’s hard to know if this new spin-off will live up to The Rookie which keeps getting bigger and bigger with each episode. However, it only remains to wait to see the two special episodes that could be broadcast in the finale of the fourth season, in order to open the door to the new program.