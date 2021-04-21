The Rookie: Emily Deschanel Joins the Police Series

The Rookie: Emily Deschanel and Nathan Fillion were part of two television couples who took a long time to be together, in Bones and Castle, respectively. Now, these two universes will collide in The Rookie, in which the actress will participate as the protagonist’s ex-wife.

The news was recently revealed, in a promo for the next episode of the production, which will air on May 2 on ABC. In it, Deschanel appears as the ex-wife of the titular character John Nolan, Sarah.

The reason for the character’s presence in the series comes from the fact that her and Nolan’s son Henry mysteriously passed out during his visit to Los Angeles at the end of the last episode, and is rushed to the hospital.

Check out the promo:

The Rookie: more details on Emily Deschanel’s participation in the series

Previously, Deschanel and Fillion last shared the TV screen as presenters at the 2010 Emmy Awards.

In the pilot episode of The Rookie in October 2018, it was established that Sarah became pregnant with Henry while she and John were still in college. At the time, he promptly dropped out of college and started his business under construction. Many years later, their marriage became tense and they agreed to divorce as soon as Henry left for college.

In addition to his work on Bones, which lasted for 12 seasons as Temperance Brennan, the series’ main character, Deschanel’s TV credits include an arc in Animal Kingdom, some voice acting, and episodes in the Drunk History series.

The episode with Deschanel’s participation is the 13th of the third season and will air on May 2nd. Be sure to check it out!