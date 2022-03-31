The Rookie: ABC television renews the drama for season 5 with this photo

Since The Rookie’s arrival on ABC television in 2018, viewers have been able to be surprised and laugh a little with the adventures of police rookie, John Nolan (played by Nathan Fillion) for several seasons. However, the television network has confirmed that fans will be able to continue enjoying the program after confirming with a photo that it will have a season 5.

The announcement of the renewal of The Rookie has surprised all viewers who closely follow the program, because a few months ago the ABC television network announced that it would expand the drama with a spin-off that would star actress Niecy Nash. , Kat Foster, Felix Jones and Franki Faison. In which they would be focused on the FBI part of the city where the main series takes place.

Interestingly, The Rookie spin-off is currently untitled, but it has been confirmed that it will be directed by the same executive producer as the original drama, Terence Paul Winter. Which means that viewers could enjoy incredible crossovers between the police and members of the FBI to work on the different cases and have the help of the beloved rookie officer Nolan.

According to the number of views information that has been revealed for The Rookie Season 4, the show opened with a 0.3 rating on the 18-49 demo and 2.8 million viewers and has remained fairly stable on the demo throughout the season. season.

However, the ABC television network confirmed season 5 of The Rookie with a curious image that was published on the program’s social networks. Which means that fans will continue to enjoy the police drama for much longer. Check out the post below with which they announced the renewal.

In fact, ABC claimed that The Rookie season 4 is averaging 10 million total viewers after 35 days of viewing on the same network’s linear and digital platforms, growing six times its initial live rating + on the same day among adults 18-49 with a +500% increase after 35 days of viewing across multiple platforms that also air the police drama.

Recall that the ABC police drama, The Rookie, is starring actors Nathan Fillion, Mekia Cox (Nyla Harper), Alyssa Diaz (Angela Lopez), Richard T. Jones (Wade Grey), Melissa O’Neil (Lucy Chen ), Eric Winter (Tim Bradford), Jenna. Dewan (Bailey Nune) and Shawn Ashmore (Wesley Evers), plus a slew of supporting actors to round out the incredible show.