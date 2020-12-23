The romantic story of Ariana Grande with Dalton Gomez

The music star and real estate agent formalized their courtship on Ariana Grande’s 27th birthday, fans of the singer were excited to meet Dalton Gomez. This is how their romance began.

In December 2020, Ariana Grande surprised her fans with some mysterious photos on Instagram where she appeared with a huge diamond and pearl ring, the ‘7 Rings’ singer got engaged to Dalton Gomez, her current partner .

The excitement for the duo’s next union was immediate and the people closest to both wished them well in the new stage of their lives together, some celebrities who celebrated them were Kim Kardashian and Scooter Braun.

HOW WILL ARIANA GRANDE AND DALTON GOMEZ MEET?

Dalton Gomez is a famous and successful real estate agent who worked with great Hollywood celebrities, among his list of friends were Miley Cyrus and Scooter Braun, representative of Ariana Grande.

A source from Us Weekly said that the actress’s team was looking for an agent to find a nice house for Ariana Grande in the city of Los Angeles and Dalton Gomez was chosen for his excellent work.

The interpreter and Dalton Gomez had their first meeting when he showed me some proposals for his new home, at that very moment a connection was born that would lead them to try their luck in love together.

On June 26, 2020, Ariana Grande celebrated her 27th birthday with the company of her friends, among them was her then boyfriend. Through social networks, all the guests shared photos and selfies of the event.

The ‘Rain On Me’ singer posted a great set of romantic images where she made her courtship official with Dalton Gomez, both appeared very affectionate, hugging, giving affection and kissing.

Her love was getting better and better, although Ariana Grande did not publish many details about her relationship, it was seen that she was very in love, happy and full. They passed the quarantine together, which further strengthened their coexistence.



