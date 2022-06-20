The roles of Walt and Jesse in season 6 of “Better Call Saul” are bigger than expected

Star Bob Odenkirk shares details about Walt and Jesse’s return in season 6 of Better Call Saul, revealing that their roles are more significant than expected. The film “Better Call Saul”, created jointly by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, is a great success with the public and critics, telling about the fall of Jimmy McGill from an honest employee of a law firm to a dirty lawyer of the criminal cartel Saul Goodman. The show airs in its sixth and final season, and the mid-season finale offers viewers a shocking death and sets the events in the remaining six episodes.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Walt (Bryan Cranston), Jesse (Aaron Paul) and many other familiar faces will return for the final season of “Better Call Saul.” While viewers have already enjoyed the Kettlemans’ return, Wendy and Spudge, Walt and Jesse have not yet appeared. As Season 6 promises to bridge the gap between the version of Saul in “Better Call Saul” and the version fans see in “Breaking Bad,” many fans are wondering how Walt and Jesse will play out in the final episodes.

In a new interview with Metro at the Tribecca Film Festival, Odenkirk shared more information about the return of Walt and Jesse, explaining that their roles are more important than many fans could have imagined. Instead of a single appearance of the couple, Odenkirk reports that both characters will appear more than once in the remaining episodes, while the star also says that it was “great” to see Cranston and Paul again in the images. Check out Odenkirk’s full comment below:

“[It was] so great. Seeing Brian and Aaron play Walt and Jesse… It was more than once… And it was great.”

Although the Breaking Bad series ended almost a decade ago when Walt dies and Jesse flees into the unknown, both characters will eventually return in El Camino: The Breaking Bad movie, reuniting the couple in one of Jesse’s flashbacks. Although “Better Call Saul” is a prequel, some scenes have flashbacks of Saul’s life after the events of “Breaking Bad”. Any upcoming scenes involving Saul and Walt must take place before Walt’s death on Breaking Bad. However, Better Call Saul has a great opportunity to unite Jesse and Saul after the events of the sequel as an additional surprise.

Walt and Jesse’s return to “Better Call Saul” remains very mysterious at the moment. However, no matter when the reunion takes place on the timeline, fans will undoubtedly be happy to see the two fan-favorite “Breaking Bad” series together on screen again. It remains to be seen how the two outdated characters will affect the final episodes of Better Call Saul, but with Odenkirk’s latest comments, it becomes clear that both Walt and Jesse will appear not only in a cameo role in the same scene. Fans have to wait a bit to find out that “Better Call Saul” is due to return on July 11.