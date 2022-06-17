The role that Sean Connery’s Bond could play in the movie “Die, but not now”

“Die, but Not Now” is often called the worst film in the James Bond franchise, but things could have been different if Sean Connery’s planned cameo role of James Bond had taken place. Released in 2002, the film “Die, but Not Now” was Pierce Brosnan’s last appearance as Agent 007. Despite being the highest-grossing Bond film at the time, it was criticized by fans and critics for relying on computer graphics, as well as being overly mannered and ridiculous. . Thanks to the invisible cars and the Icarus ray carving out the planet, it’s no surprise that future installments of the series were based on the more mundane and dark era of Daniel Craig Bond.

Besides being Pierce Brosnan’s last Bond film, Die but Not Now also marked the franchise’s 40th anniversary. There were numerous references to previous films, for example, Halle Berry, resembling the image of Ursula Andress from “Doctor No”, and various gadgets presented in the warehouse Q. The Icarus ray itself is an exaggerated reference to the laser that once threatened Sean Connery’s Bond in the 1964 film Goldfinger. However, the anniversary celebration almost expanded to a cameo appearance of the original James Bond himself.

Before the release of “Die, but Not Now,” director Lee Tamahori spoke about his desire for Connery to star in the film with Brosnan. Sean Connery would not have played a mock version of James Bond, as in “The Rock”; he would have completely reprised his role. Tamahori acted under the assumption that James Bond 007 was just a code name, and every actor who played him played another secret agent with the same prefix. This would have been emphasized in the original Die concept, but not now Tamahori, when Bond Brosnan is fired from MI6 only to meet another former 007 agent, Bond Connery, who ends up serving as his mentor as Brosnan’s Bond tries to clear his name.

In today’s multiverse era, when several different Spider-Men can interact, the prospect of Connery and Brosnan being on the same screen doesn’t seem too outlandish. Compared to some of the more fantastical elements of “Die, but not Now,” this sounds eminently reasonable. Lee Tamahori says this Connery cameo was part of a very different Bond movie than the one that went into production. It didn’t go much further than Tamahori’s original idea, as producers Michael J. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli vetoed the concept of a multi-Bond story.

It’s interesting to think about how Connery’s cameo may or may not have fundamentally changed the course of Bond history. While many people have gravitated towards the “codename” theory regarding the franchise, the films don’t really support it. James Bond marries Tracy and oversees her murder when played by George Lazenby; he avenges her death when played by Sean Connery and finally Roger Moore, whose Bond kills Blofeld after visiting his wife’s grave. While Connery’s meeting with Bond and Brosnan won’t necessarily change this fuzzy continuity, it will certainly complicate things further. This is probably what Tamahori meant when he said that his producers might have thought that the audience would be confused by two James Bonds sharing a screen. In the end, it was considered too much of an anniversary gift, and the studio went in a different direction with Die Another Day. However, taking into account the fact that James Bond, played by Daniel Craig, was killed in the line of duty, and the new 007 agent in the image of Lashana Lynch, now there is an opportunity to revive the “code name” theory in a future James Bond film.