The role of Queen Elizabeth II has been officially rewritten by the palace for the first time in more than a decade

Taking it easy! The workload of Queen Elizabeth II will become a little less due to recent health problems.

According to The Sunday Telegraph, the palace has officially changed the role of the monarch as head of state to a more concise description. Earlier this month, the publication noted that the monarchy’s annual report includes a change from the 13 bullet points that were previously used to describe Elizabeth’s position in detail. The duties that she “must perform” were also excluded from the list.

The official shake-up came after the 96-year-old royal began restricting her public appearances earlier this year. Elizabeth has previously had several health problems, including testing positive for COVID-19 in February.

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the queen is focused on her recovery. “She has shown extraordinary courage and is grateful for all the love and support she has received, and as long as she feels able to work, she will continue to [do] it,” an insider shared the same month. “This is typical of her selfless character, and everyone is just delighted with her determination and bravery. She is truly one of a kind and an example for everyone around her.”

A month later, a second source told us that the Queen was advised to rest before celebrating her platinum jubilee.

“Her close and trusted advisers advised the Queen to treat herself much easier, even if it means missing more functions than she would like,” an insider shared in March. “The other factor here is that she wanted to be as close to full strength as possible for the anniversary celebration she was looking forward to.”

During the celebration of her 70th anniversary on the throne in June, Elizabeth was joined by her loved ones in London. Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla have expressed their support, as have Prince William and Duchess Kate. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are 40, have appeared several times with their children: Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

During the festivities, Elizabeth chose to watch the “Taking Out the Banner” from the balcony of Buckingham Palace before skipping other events due to “discomfort”.

“The Queen really enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade and air parade, but she experienced some discomfort,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement after Elizabeth decided not to appear at St. Paul’s Cathedral. “Considering the travel and activity required to attend tomorrow’s National Thanksgiving Service at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty has reluctantly concluded that she will not attend.”

The Queen, who also missed the “Party at the Palace” concert, later unexpectedly appeared on the last day of the royal celebration. Her ailments, however, did not prevent Her Majesty from meeting her great-granddaughter Lily during the week of events. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who came to town to drink to the Queen’s legacy, named their second child “Lilibet” — the nickname of the queen. The couple, who retired from their royal duties in 2020, also have a 3-year-old son Archie.