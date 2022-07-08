The role of Kim “Better call Saul” even surprised the screenwriters

The significance of Kim’s role in Better Call Saul surprised even the show’s writers. As the “Breaking Bad” spin-off prepares for completion, the role of lawyer Kim Wexler, played by Rhea Seahorn, turned out to be as significant as the main character of Bob Odenkirk. Many viewers spent most of the AMC series pondering Kim’s fate, wondering why she never appears in Breaking Bad and what that might mean. On a more immediate level, however, fans of Better Call Saul have been consumed by Kim’s journey, watching her increasingly invest in Jimmy McGill’s (Odenkirk) elaborate schemes, risking her career and possibly her life in the process.

This risk is made horribly clear during the mid-season finale of season 6, “Better Call Saul,” when Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) is shot dead by a vengeful Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton). Howard was in the wrong place at the wrong time, resulting in a terrible death. However, Howard partially confronts Kim about the fact that she agreed and even incited Jimmy to dark ways of winning on behalf of his clients. It also shows how Kim has become a central figure in the overall narrative, how she infuses the spin-off with a sense of urgency and offers a complexly likable protagonist.

In an article about Seahorn for The New York Times, showrunner and one of the creators of “Better Call Saul” Peter Gould reflected on the fact that the writers initially did not realize how important Kim would be. Gould, who created the spin-off with Vince Gilligan from Breaking Bad, noted that the character Sihorna had a relatively minor role in the first episode of the series. Gould’s quote is given below.

“When we started, we had no idea how important her character would be. If you watch the pilot episode, it probably has three lines of dialogue.”

The risk for the prequels and the risk for “Better Call Saul” when it debuted in 2015 was a fairly common refrain that viewers would be less invested as they already knew Saul’s fate and overall trajectory. The spin-off quickly distinguished itself, adding depth to the main character of Odenkirk. But it was the same with characters like Kim. Fans adored how the character fought for struggling characters that the justice system didn’t notice, and sometimes just scolded. She seemed to be a truly moral and principled figure, which made her potential turn to the dark side even more disturbing. Both viewers and critics praised Seahorn’s performance, arguing that it is ridiculous that the actress has not yet been nominated for an Emmy Award for her role.

This is one of the most compelling images on television, demonstrating the power of the media at its best. For six seasons, viewers of “Better Call Saul” have been given space to invest in the relationship between Kim and Jimmy. Thanks to the combination of an excellent game, a stellar script and masterfully created surprises, Kim turned from a supposedly minor character into a fan favorite and an unforgettable character in her own right.