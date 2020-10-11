The rocket that scares the US Army and Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX and Tesla, made a deal with the US military. As a result of this agreement, the SpaceX rocket will serve for the US military. The company, which has previously made some partnerships with the US in the military field, shows that similar cooperation will continue with this agreement.

SpaceX will produce rockets to carry weapons for the US military!

General Stephen Lyons, head of the US Transport Command, announced that they are planning a new project with an agreement with SpaceX. With the rocket produced by SpaceX within the scope of this project, weapons can be transported to every point of the world in less than 1 hour.

With this service SpaceX will provide for the US military; It will make it possible for all heavy weapons, including tanks, to transport up to 80 tons of weapons to any point in the world in less than 1 hour. The rocket that the company will produce in this context is aimed to reach a speed of 12 thousand kilometers per hour. If we compare this planned speed with the military cargo planes used today, the rocket SpaceX will produce will be 15 times faster.

After the Elon Musk US military deal, the first thing that came to mind was the Starship rocket announced by Elon Musk in 2017. Musk said that the Starship rocket was for civilian transportation and that intercontinental transportation could take place in much shorter times within 10 years. In addition, Musk announced that thanks to this technology, people could reach the dream of traveling to Mars.



