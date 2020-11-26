“The Rock” Kicks Off at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” debuted with a huge balloon at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, promoting his new series.

This year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade received a surprise cameo from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. During the broadcast, an augmented reality (AR) balloon of Johnson was shown, emulating the classic early 90s photo of Johnson in a turtleneck and fanny pack.

The balloon was shown to help promote the upcoming series Young Rock, which chronicles Johnson’s childhood before finding stardom as a professional wrestler.

You can see the video of the balloon below. Production on the NBC series officially began this week, with Johnson sharing photos from the set, as we reported on Somagnews.

“Great work week on the set of our new TV series,” YOUNG ROCK “coming soon to @NBC,” wrote Dwayne Johnson on Instagram in one of his posts.

We only know how to do it big. 💪 #YoungRock is coming to NBC, February 2021. pic.twitter.com/pm6M72rsod — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) November 26, 2020

“Working very closely with our series creator, Nahnatchka Khan. She is a brilliant (and a lot of fun) creative partner that I trust with the story of my wild life growing up. We examined every word of each character because they are all real people. , real families that are still in my life and those who have passed away. I have to be authentic and do it right. The good, the bad, the heartbreaking, the moving, and the fucking hilarious. I can’t wait for you to watch this show. ”

The Dwayne Johson series, “The Rock”

The cast includes Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, and Uli Latukfu (all as Johnson at different ages), Joseph Lee Anderson as WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, Stacey Leilua as Ata Johnson, and Ana Tuisila as Lia Maivia.

“Seeing this image of the actor, @officialjosephleeanderson playing my father, Rocky Johnson (RIP Soulman) really sat me down,” he wrote while posting a photo of Anderson.

“On the set of our new @nbc TV series YOUNG ROCK, a show that explores my insanely wild childhood and all the many lessons life has taught me and my family along the way. My father passed away suddenly at earlier this year. There was never a chance to say goodbye to my old man, which really sucks, but like he always said, ‘hey, the show must go on’. And it will. ”

He continued: “I hope you’re proud of this Soulman … Ever thought huh? I wanted you to see this ‘first look’ at my pops. No filters, no polish, and nothing fancy. Just the Soulman doing what he did best! I can’t wait for you to see our new show. I think you’re going to like it. “



