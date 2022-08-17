The Rock Is In Full swing and Rec in the latest post about chitmile

At the moment, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s mouthwatering cheetmills are well documented (to the extent that Ludacris’ friend and colleague knows his meal schedule). Although the highly sought-after star loves a good workout, he doesn’t mind delicious dishes and the numerous calories they accompany. Well, Johnson is back in business, as he has posted another culinary delight that is sure to make his social media followers hungry. However, this time Johnson completely immersed himself in parks and recreation areas, presenting his latest dish.

When it comes to choosing food, Rock always strives for cleanliness, but even he has an Achilles heel. It is proven that he especially loves pancakes, and this love was definitely present in a recent Instagram post. To be precise, the chitmil consisted of pineapple coconut pancakes topped with peanut butter and blueberry jam. Do yourself a favor and watch the video, which is dedicated to the “Sexual Healing” of Marvin Gaye and shows how the star impregnates cakes with maple syrup

Try not to drool too much while watching the clip. Dwayne Johnson knows exactly how to seduce his fans with delicious pleasures. However, when it comes to this particular post, it can also attract the attention of fans of parks and recreation areas. This is because the Jungle Cruise alum used a very familiar saying in his signature.

The phrase “treat yourself” was used by Donna Meagle and Tom Haverford from Parks and Rec. Every year on October 13, two characters will hold a “Self-Care Day” during which they indulge in the best things that life has to offer. The holiday, first introduced in the fourth season of the workplace comedy, has become a recurring story, causing a lot of laughter. Many fans even celebrated a fake holiday for themselves, and it became so popular that it even spawned a lot of funny GIFs.

I’m sure Donna from Retta and Tom from Aziz Ansari would approve of the Rock’s use of the phrase “treat yourself.” Pancakes are definitely a great way to join this dish, and frankly, a stack of them sounds good even now. As the actor said, you don’t want to go so far with your commitment to “fool yourself.” (But seriously, can anyone else go to pancakes right now?)

It’s likely that Dwayne Johnson will continue to throw cheats and bombs at some of his social media posts, and frankly, that’s what I’m here for. Not only are the messages funny, but their intentions firmly continue the sentiments established by two of Parks and Rec’s most beloved characters. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to find a pancake mix.

