The Rock Hypes Unveils New Black Adam Trailer with Cute BTS Photos

DC Films’ highly anticipated superhero movie “Black Adam” will finally be released later this year, and no one seems more excited than lead actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Recently, the star has been in the midst of reshoots, but still found time to share behind-the-scenes photos (some of which show his unreal hips and biceps, similar to a tree trunk). Fans have already seen snippets of footage from the film, but the full trailer is finally due to be released this week. Johnson did his best to make fans excited about his appearance, and most recently did so by posting some nice new BTS shots.

Judging by the caption to his Instagram post, Dwayne Johnson seems to have finally finished his work on “Black Adam.” But it is probably the black and white images that will really attract the attention of his followers. On them, you can see how the star takes instructions from director Jaume Collet-Serre and makes several sinister poses in front of the camera.

With the images and footage that have been posted so far, I can honestly say that it’s almost impossible for a Rock not to look epic in a costume. (He fills it so well that his back muscles look like they’re about to burst out of the suit.) These jokes may be small, but they gave fans a clear idea of the creative approach the film uses. Other images also demonstrated how huge the set is. It would seem that this production is a real work of love, and I can’t wait to see what the first trailer has to offer.

Last week, Dwayne Johnson hyped the trailer by posting a new image of his DC villain (or antihero?). The intense gaze is quite intimidating, so one can only imagine how terrifying this person can be when he unleashes the true power of his powers. Hopefully, his ancient abilities will be demonstrated in the new trailer. Johnson constantly talked about how strong his character is (and even teased a crossover with Superman).

In addition to the titled warrior, I also hope to see more representatives of the Justice Society of America in the new trailer. New players in the DC extended universe, such as the Hawkman played by Eldis Hodge (who sounds cool) and Dr. Faith, played by the very cute Pierce Brosnan, more than deserve their stay under the sun. One would think that in this round of videos they would be highlighted more.

Given the teasers we’ve received so far, I expect the “Black Adam” trailer to be a sight to behold. The rock never holds back when it comes to his blockbusters, and I’m sure he’s about to present a real superhero epic to the public. In the meantime, however, I wouldn’t mind another light tease or two.

“Black Adam” will hit theaters on October 21, 2022 and will be one of many upcoming DC movies that fans can expect next year.