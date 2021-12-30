The Rock Criticizes Vin Diesel: ‘Example Of Manipulation’

The Rock: The old fight between actors Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel gained another chapter last Wednesday (29). This time, The Rock lamented the publication, made in November this year, in which the Fast and Furious star asks for his return to the franchise and called his former colleague a ‘handler’.

In an interview with CNN, Johnson says the post is an ‘example of manipulation’ by Vin Diesel. “I didn’t like that he mentioned his kids as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. in the incredible ‘The Fast and the Furious’ franchise with gratitude and grace. It’s a shame that this public exhibition has made the waters more turbid,” he laments.

The actor emphasizes, however, that he is rooting for the future of his former colleagues in the franchise. “Still, I’m confident in the ‘Fast’ universe and its ability to always please the audience, and I really want to, for my former co-stars and production mates, all the luck and all the success in this next chapter,” he says.

Vin Diesel Publishing

In November, Vin Diesel posted on his Instagram with the caption: “My little brother Dwayne… It’s time. The world awaits the end in ‘Fast 10’. As you know, my kids refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in mine There’s no holiday that goes by that they and you don’t exchange messages… But the time has come. The legacy awaits.”

“I told you years ago that I was going to keep my promise to Pablo [Paul Walker’s nickname]. I swore that we would come and do our best ‘Fast’ in the 10th, which will be the final! I say this out of love… But you have to come, don’t leave the franchise incomplete, you have a very important role to play,” he said in the caption.

The fight between the two began during the recording of Fast and Furious 5 (2011). However, the tension between the two only became public in 2016, when The Rock made a post full of indirections on social media.

“Some actors behave like real professionals, while others don’t. Those who don’t are too cowardly to do anything about it. Fearful. When you watch The Fast and the Furious 8 and it looks like I’m not acting in some of those scenes, my blood is really boiling — you’ll be right,” he said.