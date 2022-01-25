The Rock: Chris Evans Joins Actor In Amazon Prime Video Movie

The Rock: Amazon Prime Video has a new film in the works that will feature stars Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, starring in the work side by side.

Scheduled for the end of 2023, the production called Red One will be a Christmas movie that will combine the genre with a touch of action and comedy.

So, check out what we know about this production from the streaming platform!

Amazon Prime Video Christmas Movie Starring Chris Evans and The Rock

The Amazon Prime Video streaming platform is very optimistic about this work and intends to bring a new touch to Christmas movies, since this production will have a touch of action and a lot of comedy involved.

Deadline gave some information about the work and announced that the director will be Jake Kasdan, who worked on projects like Jumanji, and the script was written by Chris Morgan, who was part of the creation of several films in the Fast and Furious franchise.

In addition, filming of the work should start in 2022, while the release forecast is for the end of the year 2023.

Chris Evans recently premiered the film Don’t Look Up, on Netflix, while Dwayne Johnson, the Rock, gave life to the protagonist of the film Red Alert, on the same streaming platform, alongside the great star Gal Gadot.

Now, they will join for this new bet that intends to change the Christmas genre and, although we don’t know more about the production, the expectation for the film is very high.

And you, what do you think can happen in the plot of Red One?