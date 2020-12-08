The rituals we should all do before the eclipse

On December 14 there will be an eclipse of the sun and although it will not be appreciated in all its splendor in North America (it will be total only in South America according to a guide from the Universe Today site) its energy will influence all human beings on the planet from the point of view of astrological view.

There are a few days until the arrival of this astronomical phenomenon, which indicates that we are in time to perform some rituals and thus make better use of its influence.

From the Vogue site, the astrologer Mereath shares for all of us the rituals that we must do before and after the arrival of an eclipse. So take note and make the one that catches your attention the most.

1. Get rid of everything that you no longer use, is broken or decomposed and it brings back bad memories.

2. Check your social networks and contacts and delete photos and “friends” that you consider unnecessary; remember that digital cleaning is important too.

3. Light incense in your home and, if you can, in your workplace as well.

4. The days before are good for renewing energy in the salt baths and essential oils. The astrologer suggests lavender, bergamot, rosemary, vetiver, cedar, or myrrh.

5. Decorate your spaces with fresh white flowers.

6. Accompany any of your activities with mantras or sounds of Tibetan bowls.

7. Drink plenty of natural water and avoid eating red and fatty meats the days before the eclipse.

8. The power will be heavy in the days after, so it is suggested to charge a quartz. It can be an amethyst, tourmaline or selenite.

9. Bring a pen and paper to your nightstand. It is likely that you present important dreams during these days, which, it is advisable to write down.



