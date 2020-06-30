The Risk of ‘Modified Influenza Virus’ Leaking from the Laboratories

Scientists warn that there is a high probability of modified flu virus leakage from laboratories in the US, China and the Netherlands. The probability of 14 laboratories worldwide to cause an outbreak similar to the Spanish flu in 1918 is 0.2 percent.

The controversy between the USA and the People’s Republic of China that the ‘new deadly coronavirus is produced in a laboratory environment’ is not linked to any result. Not only US and Chinese officials, many people think that the new coronavirus is man-made and may be used as a biological weapon. While scientists cannot make a clear decision on this issue, an eerie warning has been issued on man-made virus leaks.

Dr. of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. Lynn C. Klotz argues that there is an ‘unacceptably high’ probability of modified flu virus leaks out of 14 laboratories worldwide, primarily in the USA, China and the Netherlands. Emphasizing that it is almost impossible to guarantee that such leaks will be prevented in the future, Klotz calculates that the risk of airborne flu viruses infiltrating and creating an outbreak that could kill 50 to 100 million people, as in Spanish flu in 1918, is 0.24 percent.

The risk factor is the ‘development’ of viruses

The risk factor in the research is that scientists organize and ‘develop’ to make the flu virus infectious to mammals. These researches, known as ‘function gaining’ research, are apparently aimed at the researchers to act swiftly against influenza viruses in nature in order to gain superiority in the mutation state.

According to Klotz, possible leaks can occur in three ways: First, an undetected infection that has not been detected or reported by a laboratory worker; the second is a virus classified as harmless; Third, the deliberate leakage of viruses by a mentally unstable employee or a demonic person. Looking at data from level 3 biosafety laboratories in the U.S., human error is 67 to 79.3 percent responsible for potential virus exposure.

According to scientist’s estimates, laboratories working on dangerous laboratory-made viruses worldwide are in the USA, China, the Netherlands, the UK, Japan, Italy and South Korea. Although some countries want to limit their research into functioning in the past, the rules are flexible and scientists find ways to get around these rules. Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists warnings are not new either. In the years before the coronavirus pandemic, scientists pointed out the dangers of research on bat-derived viruses that had a structure similar to the new deadly coronavirus.



