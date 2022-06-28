“Star Wars: Skywalker. Rey found out the truth about her parents in Skywalker. Sunrise”; they weren’t useless drug addicts at all, they were actually the target of the Sith. Her father was a clone of Palpatine himself, who escaped from the Exegol Sith redoubt, but became a target when Palpatine felt he had produced a Force-sensitive daughter.

The Sith killer who killed Rey’s parents was called Ochi from Bestun, and gradually he turned into a character in various bindings to Star Wars. They revealed that the Eyes of Bestoon had been working for Palpatine for decades, even targeting Darth Vader himself on the Emperor’s orders. There are hints that the brilliant career of Ochi from Bestun goes back to the time of the Clone Wars, when he killed marginal Jedi on behalf of the Sith.

Adam Christopher’s novel “Shadow of the Sith” shows that the Eyes of Bestun really worked for Palpatine even before the Clone Wars. The book takes place shortly before the era of the sequel trilogy, but it has memories of the mission in which the Eyes of Bestun was sent to the planet Malaton IX. It seems he was sent there to kill Depa Billaba, the then padawan of Mace Windu, who was working with a group of clone troopers on a mission. However, Mace sensed the presence of the Eye and set a trap. This particular mission almost ended in failure for the Eyes of Bestun, who was close to being killed by Mace Windu’s distinctive purple lightsaber.

The race of the Eyes is clearly long-lived. Depa became a Jedi master, sitting on the Jedi Council itself, by the time of “Star Wars: Episode I – The Hidden Menace”. It is possible that the Sith used hunters like the Eyes to kill Jedi from the shadows; recent tie—ins suggest that the Sith regularly explored the Jedi Temple with the Force, seeking to identify Younglings and Padawans who could be manipulated to leave the Order through induced nightmares and visions of the Force-which is not entirely different from how Anakin Skywalker spiraled down into darkness. the party has begun. The Eyes of Bestun and his fellow assassins could have been used to destroy these nascent Jedi-and they would undoubtedly have become even busier during the Clone Wars, at a time when many Jedi chose to desert the Order.

It seems that the Eyes of Bestun underestimated Mace Windu when he targeted Depa Billaba, probably because he did not know about the power of Windu. This would allow Mace to feel that in the woods Something was wrong with Malaton IX, and he researched the Force until he realized what was going on. Ochi was lucky that he lived long enough to target Rey’s parents, and if he hadn’t, no doubt Palpatine would have just sent another assassin, and Star Wars: Skywalker. Sunrise” would have played out the same way.