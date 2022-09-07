The Rise of Steel: How long does it take to beat

In Steelrising, players take control of Aegis, an automaton that must confront the evil mechanical army of King Louis XVI. As fans work their way through this unique take on revolutionary France, they may start to wonder how close they are to completing the game. This guide is intended to shed some light on this issue, and it will give details about the duration of the steel lifting.

Steelriseing: How long to beat

Although the time it will take a player to defeat Steelrising will ultimately depend on their skill in the combat system, it is reasonable to expect that the walkthrough, which is mainly focused on the main campaign, will last about 15 hours. This firmly places the title in the camp of shorter games similar to Soulslike, and it will undoubtedly appeal to those fans who are looking for a relatively compact experience. However, players can certainly extend their time with the title if they want to.

The main way to extend Steelrising is to familiarize yourself with its additional content, and it can take up to 30 hours to complete all the side quests and find several collectibles that are presented in the game. There are also a number of trophies that are centered around the Steelrising combat system, and while they can be earned fairly quickly if the player is systematic in their approach, they provide an opportunity to spend a little more time with the title.

Conversely, fans who prefer to make the game shorter can do so using the auxiliary mode. Indeed, this mode allows players to adjust the difficulty of the game in various ways, and those who use it can complete the story of Steelrising without encountering any serious resistance. However, game trophies cannot be earned after enabling Help mode, and players must decide if achievements are important to them before using this feature.

For those fans who are wondering how the duration of Steelrise compares to other games developed by Spiders, GreedFall, released in 2019, has a basic story that lasts about 25 hours. The studio’s previous name, The Technomancer, also has a campaign that can last 20 hours or more. However, players who are intrigued by the world of Steelrising shouldn’t shy away from the title just because it’s not as long as other Spiders offerings.

Steelrising is available for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X.