The return of the Scarlet Witch to the MCU can only happen at Comic-Con 2022

If Marvel plans to bring the Scarlet Witch back to KVM, it’s imperative that they do so at Comic-Con 2022. The story of the Scarlet Witch in KVM began in 2014 in the movie “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”, in which a powerful mutant was introduced in KVM. Unlike the mutant nature of the comic book character, the powers of the Scarlet Witch MCU are derived from the Mind Stone due to the experiments of Baron Strucker Hydra.

After a brief stint as an antagonist, the Scarlet Witch from the MCU quickly became a powerful member of the Avengers. Only after the death of Vision and the events of “Vandavision” did the character take a much darker turn when the Scarlet Witch acted as the villain of “Doctor Strange 2”. After hunting America Chavez through the Multiverse, the Scarlet Witch was finally defeated by Doctor Strange and eventually decided to destroy both herself and the Darkhold in the end Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

However, the character of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch is a key figure in the Marvel universe, and it’s likely that the MCU will want to bring her back somehow – but if that happens, Marvel needs to do it no later. than at Comic-Con 2022. The Scarlet Witch Arch, which has already received a satisfactory conclusion, means that her return to the franchise is an urgent matter. Since the ending of Doctor Strange 2 seemed to bring the character’s time in the MCU to a definitive end, her return is something that should happen as long as there is interest in her return.

It’s almost too late to bring back the Scarlet Witch

The vast nature of the MCU and the many interconnected stories mean that this is an incredibly dynamic franchise. Thus, the general direction of his narrative is always changing: where earlier, in Phase 4, the focus was on more magical elements, “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Moon Knight” introduced gods to the MCU, and with this comes a lot of opportunities for future stories. Thus, the magic-based powers of the Scarlet Witch somewhat take her out of touch with the current focus of the MCU, making her resurrection less likely.

Moreover, interest in the future character is somewhat reduced. After the release of Doctor Strange 2, the return of the Scarlet Witch to the MCU seemed an interesting and long-awaited prospect, but as new ways of storytelling begin to be explored, it begins to seem that Wanda Maximoff may leave forever. Even after Ms. Marvel introduced mutants to the MCU, Wanda getting an ending makes her return less plausible.

Of course, the Scarlet Witch cannot return to the MCU, but over time, the chances of her resurrection are getting smaller. However, if the character’s return is announced at Comic-Con 2022, Marvel will be able to capitalize on the remaining interest in her story after Doctor Strange 2. Unfortunately, if he stays much later, especially when the franchise moves even further. with new releases — it would seem that the time of the Scarlet Witch in the MCU is gone forever.

