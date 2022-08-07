The return of the Abomination in the movie “The Hulk Woman” is revealed in the new Marvel show

New footage from the movie “The Hulk Woman: Sworn Attorney” showed the return of Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky, also known as the Abomination. The character first appeared in the MCU in The Incredible Hulk as the main antagonist after being injected with a serum that gradually turned him into an Abomination. The actor recently reprised his character role in “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” during a scene where he fights Wong (Benedict Wong) in a cage match.

Blonsky will play a key role in the movie “The Hulk Woman: Sworn Lawyer,” as Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) will defend the Abomination in court. Currently, little is known about the trial itself or about the place of the Abomination in the series after the trial. However, it turned out that Benedict Wong would also star in the series as Wong and help Walters in her case.

Now the official images from the She-Hulk twitter account have shown the full appearance of the Abomination in the series as a person and completely transformed. In a post with four photos teasing the numerous surprises that will be in the series, one of them showed Emil Blonsky locked in his cell, and the other showed him as an Abomination, with the same look as in “Shang Chi”. . Take a look at the image below:

These images are screenshots of Blonsky’s appearance in trailers. However, there are plenty of details in this picture about Abomination’s full form, which shows how he has evolved since his first appearance in The Incredible Hulk. In this movie, the Abomination didn’t have ears, which have grown since then. His appearance is also more muscular than his time in The Incredible Hulk, and the character’s design is more in line with what was presented in the comics than when he first appeared in the Marvel cinematic universe.

I wonder if the Hulk Woman will fill in the gaps in the Abomination story after The Incredible Hulk. The audience already knows he’s been training with Wong, but for how long? This is one of the many issues that may concern many. However, Roth confirmed that the show will explore the history of Abomination after Shang-Chi and answer questions fans have wanted to know since they last saw him in The Incredible Hulk. The actor did not specify what exactly Emil Blonsky does after he fought with Wong in “Shang Chi”, but fans will soon find out about it when the first episode of the series “Hulk Woman: Sworn Attorney” is released on Disney+ on August 18. .