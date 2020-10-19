The return of Banjo and Conker depends on Rare

The head of Xbox assures that it is the study and not Microsoft that has to say whether or not it takes up those classic sagas.

Neither Banjo-Kazooie nor Conker have had new deliveries on Xbox One, although there are not a few fans who cry out for the return of classic sagas and characters. While the first two characters have appeared as fighters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, their future depends entirely on Rare. Or at least that’s what Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox division, says. In an interview with Kotaku, the same one in which he spoke about the Bethesda or Halo Infinite situation, he recalled that Microsoft will not make that decision.

“I leave it to the studios to decide what they want to work on,” emphasizes the manager. “I have a lot of respect for Rare and the work they can do. They like to work on new things and have been successful with Sea of ​​Thieves. ” Plus, he continues, “they’re excited for Everwild.” He also notes that the reception of Battletoads has been great and that the work done by Dlala, the external studio that has collaborated with Rare, has been adequate. “It’s a question of balance.” According to his words, he receives messages both from fans who ask him for new things and from those who prefer the return of classic sagas.

Today’s Rare

Banjo-Kazooie: Potholes and Cachivaches is the most recent license title to date, although the studio attempted to offer a different product in which vehicles were the central part of the gameplay. Since then they have focused on new intellectual properties such as Viva Piñata or Sea of ​​Thieves. This latest title is a multiplayer project in which users become pirates and collaborate to find treasure, defeat enemies and survive the rough waters, in which you also rule the creatures of the seas.

Since Sea of ​​Thieves was released, Rare has continually updated it to provide players with new experiences. While they continue to support the product, they also work on Everwild, a very colorful adventure game planned for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. Your pirate game will be adapted to the new generation from the launch day of the consoles.



