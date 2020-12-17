The return of a character who makes things difficult

The new season of La Casa de Papel seems to be much more difficult, after confirming that another police member returns to face the professor’s team.

The popular Spanish actor Mario de la Rosa, a few days ago, published on his personal Instagram account, his return to the Netflix series, La Casa de Papel, as the police inspector Suarez.

Season 5 of La Casa de Papel, will once again have the police character Suarez, to seek to end the robbery that is underway at the Bank of Spain.

The information has also been confirmed by the Reddit forums, after the video that featured the actor giving a preview of his new costume for the episode, along with a wink prepared for action.

This means that Rosa’s character, Suarez, will be joined by former team leader Alicia Sierra, to be the antagonist for the final season of La Casa de Papel.

The story that the character could have and that is speculated is that the Chief of Operations could try to infiltrate the robbery again, after two failed attempts throughout the series.

According to the video and the photos that have come to light, they suggest that Suarez will also participate in an exciting shooting, which could occur by the end of the season.

Without a doubt, the return of the actor with his character will give more emotion to the last season of La Casa de Papel. So far there is no exact launch date for the Netflix platform.



