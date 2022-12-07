The Results of Anne Heche’s Autopsy Have Been Made Public

Earlier this year, actress Anne Heche died after a horrific car crash that left her with serious burns. After this event, it was far from clear what exactly caused the accident, since, as reported, the actress was speeding and driving erratically. The results of toxicology and autopsy have now been published, but they give very few answers.

According to People, Anne Heche’s blood and urine tests show that at some point before the accident she had been using cocaine and cannabis. However, there is no evidence that their use impaired Heche’s ability to drive, because the data found indicated that she had used these substances at some point in the past, but not at the time of the accident. According to a representative of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office…

The blood on admission to the hospital showed the presence of benzoylecgonine, an inactive metabolite of cocaine, which means that she had used in the past, but not at the time of the accident.

As for the cocaine, her body reportedly processed everything she had previously taken, so it did not cause her physical harm. The cannabinoids found in Heche’s body were found in her urine, but not in her blood, which is “consistent with prior use,” but not at the time of the accident. The only other substance found in Heche’s body was fentanyl, but it was not found in her system when she was hospitalized, only at the autopsy, so it seems that it was given to her as part of treatment. The press secretary continued…

This is confirmed by the absence of fentanyl in the blood sample taken at admission to the hospital.

In August, Anne Heche was involved in a pair of car accidents one after the other when she crashed her car into an apartment building in the Southern California area, and then left the scene of the accident, but soon crashed into the house. then. The second accident caused a fire that destroyed the house and got stuck in the actress’ car. Anne Heche remained in a coma for a week before she was officially declared dead, although her body was kept alive for several more days so that organs could be donated.

The autopsy indicates the official cause of death as “anoxic brain injury” caused by lack of oxygen. The lack of oxygen was caused by severe burns, preventing her body from absorbing oxygen.

The autopsy report comes right after what appears to be a settlement agreement over Anne Heche’s estate. The actress died without a will, which led to a lawsuit. This led to her son and former partner fighting for control for months after her death. Heche’s son Homer Lafoon was appointed administrator of the estate, the value of which is estimated at about $ 400,000.