The Resident Season 5: Reveal when and why Emily VanCamp returns as Nic Nevin

The Resident, the medical drama that follows the life of Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and which premiered its season 5 on the Fox broadcast network in September of last year, is heading towards the end of the installment soon, but not without before bringing back fan favorite Nic Nevin, the Emily VanCamp character who said goodbye to the series. (Spoilers for the final episodes of season 5)

The hit series will air in the coming days, and with the final episodes of The Resident’s fifth installment, Emily VanCamp is set to return to the character that shocked fans when she died at the end of season 4. Nic Nevin returns to the medical drama to fulfill an emotional special mission related to her husband Conrad Hawkins.

News of Emily VanCamp’s return broke this week on TVLine, after the drama killed off her character in one of the most shocking episodes of The Resident. With season 5, the timeline has moved forward three years, and this time viewers will have the opportunity to see it again during episode 23, which will air on May 17.

According to the same outlet, Nic Nevin will appear in “four, maybe five” scenes via flashbacks in The Resident’s season 5 finale. The purpose of her return is to help Conrad move on with her life, whether it be with Billie, Kaley or Cade, since he hasn’t been able to make a move and find that next love. He knows that he’s still stuck in the past, in a way, with Nic, he reveals the synopsis.

Meanwhile, at the top of The Resident season 5 episode 23, Conrad realizes that he has to get unstuck and doesn’t quite know how to do it. He gets good advice about it. And basically the memory of this night when Gigi was just born is circulating.

In the final installment of The Resident’s fifth season, Conrad keeps going back to pieces from that night, because he thinks the answer to how he moves on lies in that night…and he gets an answer, an understanding that releases him from a certain In this way, the logline of episode 23 ends to close the story that will help to say goodbye to Nic Nevin.