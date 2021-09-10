The Resident: Season 5 Begins With Hospital Attack

At the start of Season 5 of The Resident, the Chastain Hospital team will have to deal with a cyber crisis unprecedented in the series. According to the synopsis of the premiere of the new season, the emergency room collapses after a cybercriminal attack.

During the first episode, called “Da Da”, hospital CEO Dr. Kit Voss (played by Jane Leeves) must decide whether or not to pay the ransom requested by criminals to save the medical center’s data.

Meanwhile, all the characters are left vulnerable — because they will discover that Dr. AJ Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) has a personal connection to patients brought to the hospital during the attack.

Also in the first episode, Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) tries to balance work life with parenthood — his wife on the show, nurse Nic Nevin, is slated for Season 5. Emily VanCamp does not return.

After the Season 4 finale kiss, Dr. Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal) and Dr. Leela Devi (Anuja Joshi) must decide how to take the next step in their relationship without jeopardizing their careers.

Here are scenes from the first episode of Season 5 of The Resident, “Da Da”.

The American premiere of Season 5 of The Resident will be on Tuesday, September 21, on Fox.