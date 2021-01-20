The Resident season 4: episode 2, a pregnancy

Last night, Episode 2 of Season 4 of The Resident aired on Fox and it featured some big reveal. Check out our verdict of “Mina’s Kangaroo Court”.

Last week, The Resident Season 4 Season Premiere was back on Fox and it was both upsetting and captivating. The caregivers faced the coronavirus pandemic but the episode was also marked by happy days, with the marriage of Nic and Conrad. Was episode 2 of season 4 of The Resident also successful? The editor of melty invites you to discover his verdict of “Mina’s Kangaroo Court” which was on the same line as the previous one. One romance reached a milestone in this episode 2, while another could be over before it even begins …

The big news fell in the last moments of this episode 2 of season 4 of The Resident! Just weeks after she and Conrad got married, Nic is pregnant. While Conrad’s demeanor was surprising at the time of the reveal, this scene quickly became one of the cutest on the show. The expectant parents showered each other with compliments to list all the qualities of the other as a future mother and father-to-be. This scene so happy and joyous gave balm to the hearts of all fans of the series and this revelation was more than successful. After all they’ve been through, they deserve happiness and Conrad and Nic continue to soften the serevores from episode to episode!