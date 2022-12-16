The Reports of T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Are Lurking, Perhaps They Were Exaggerated

Although it seemed that T.J. from Good Morning America Holmes and Amy Robach may have spent time apart during an internal review of their alleged affair, now this claim seems exaggerated. That’s because the duo were spotted together for the first time after being taken off the air, and it looks like they’re still close.

According to The Daily Mail, Holmes and Robach were spotted strolling hand in hand in New York after lunch. Judging by the article, this is apparently the first time they have been seen together since they were pulled out of GMA3.

The article explains that the two were seen leaving Holmes’ Manhattan apartment and they walked several blocks to have lunch. After the meal, photos were taken of them getting closer and walking hand in hand.

According to the article, during their lunch, the PDA was not shown, they were only seen affectionate towards each other on the way back.

On December 5, ABC News President Kim Godwin called for the two presenters to be taken off the air. She explained that the relationship has become an “internal and external distraction.”

Then, earlier this week, it was reported that the state of Holmes and Robachs’ relationship was in doubt. One source reportedly said that “they wouldn’t dare to be caught together now” as their employer had made the decision. Godwin also said the two would not be broadcast “until an internal audit is completed.”

Judging from these photos, they are clearly still talking to each other and possibly still together.

Robach and Holmes parted ways with their partners of ten years in August. Sources say that their relationship began earlier this year, but there are conflicting reports about when they actually began. Although they were seen together on vacation in upstate New York, they looked very close.

After reports that the two were allegedly together, their relationship received wide publicity and comments. CBS Mornings host Gayle King called the situation “very sloppy.” It was also reported that many ABC employees, including Robach 20/20 co-host David Muir, do not like how Holmes and Robach “handled” the situation. The source explained that “no one” at ABC “wants to be associated with this.”

GMA and ABC are still reviewing the situation, and it’s unclear if the two hosts will return to GMA 3. According to legal expert Emory McAndrew, perhaps Robach and Holmes could be fired, but ABC would have to “pay for it.” He explained that both presenters probably have contracts that would make their dismissal difficult and expensive.

Crisis manager Eric Schiffer also explained that “the couple’s career probably suffocated at Disney and Good Morning America,” stating that this situation could have been treated differently if they had worked at another network.

It looks like the Robach and Holmes review will continue when we close the TV program for 2022, and we’ll have to wait and see if they return or are fired from “Good Morning America.”