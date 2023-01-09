Since the regeneration of Liverpool’s midfield failed without replacing Gini Wijnaldum, an interesting similar alternative has now emerged.

During the difficult eighth season of the Reds under the leadership of Jurgen Klopp, the focus was rightly focused on the midfield group, which has not been replenished since 2020.

Liverpool have not signed a first—team midfielder since Thiago, and the Spaniard is the only newcomer in midfield since Fabinho and Naby Keita four and a half years ago.

During this time, Wijnaldum left the club for Paris Saint-Germain — an ill-fated move that has since brought him on loan to Roma.

Thiago took Wijnaldum’s place on the left flank of the midfield trio, but he did not replace the qualities that the former number five brought to Klopp’s team, and this should not be expected.

A study conducted by The Athletic notes that he is an “unquantifiable” player, but points to holding the ball, playing in a bundle and preventing the opponent from progressing in the game as his key qualities.

After analyzing these criteria using smarterscout data, looking at the central midfielders who spent 500 minutes or more on the field this season, we got only two matches.

It was the young Barcelona player Pedri, who is now almost certainly out of reach, and, more interestingly, Joe Willock from Newcastle.

Willock, a 23-year-old who joined Newcastle from Arsenal in 2021, is described as “above average” in ball retention and link-up play, although “not at the same level as Wijnaldum.”

Although he is also “not as effective” in terms of defense, the Englishman is still “slightly above average”, and in terms of attacking efficiency he is rated “extremely high”, while Wijnaldum is “below average”.

Thus, it is assumed that Willock will be able to play the role of Wijnaldum, especially if his attacking instincts are curbed in the same way as the Dutchman when he changed from Newcastle to Liverpool.

Of course, there are understandable doubts about whether Liverpool will be able to do a deal for Willock, especially given his club’s newfound wealth.

The Athletic also conducted a search for central midfielders who spent more than 900 minutes with high performance both in terms of ball retention and in terms of defense.

Jude Bellingham was among those who met all the requirements, along with the unattainable trio of Pedri, Gavi and Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich.

Moises Caicedo from Brighton, Nicolo Barella from Inter, Azzedine Unai from Angers and Salis Abdul Samad from Lens were among the best, while Matteo Genduzi, Orel Mangala and Youssef Maleh also met the criteria.