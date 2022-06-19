The replica Metroid Arm Cannon Looks Like It’s Out of the Game

A Metroid fan modified a replica of a hand cannon to maximize performance by adding additional light and sound effects straight from Metroid Prime. Metroid Prime 4, the currently unreleased sequel to the popular sub-series, has not had official updates for several months, but fans still hope that news about the game will appear soon.

In the first Metroid Prime game, Samus explores the planet Tallon IV in search of Meta Ridley, discovering in the process a very dangerous substance known as Phazon. The game turned out to be very popular, and now five games in the Metroid series are called Prime. These include the three main Prime games, as well as Hunters and Federation Force, although it must be said that Federation Force could not justify the popularity of its predecessors. Nevertheless, Metroid Prime games were generally well received by fans. Thus, they served as a source of inspiration for many products, including copies of the most iconic weapon of the Metroid franchise, a hand cannon.

Now one fan has taken one of these copies and modified it to bring his Hand Cannon as close as possible to his own Samus. The Reddit user Psychosolver posted a video of his finished project, which shows how the Arm Cannon works in all four modes of the main beam from Metroid Prime: Power, Wave, Ice and Plasma. Each mode is accompanied by its own LED lighting color and corresponding sound effects, and you can quickly switch between them using the keyboard hidden inside the Cannon. This is in stark contrast to the original, which only copied the basic Power Beam.

Psychosolver stated that they want to continue improving the current version in the future, namely to add rays from Metroid Prime 2. They were inspired to create their own hand cannon by a similar project of a colleague with Redditor Cakeisfun, who demonstrated his own modified Replica Arm Cannon two years ago and provided resources that allowed others to follow in their footsteps. Although the Arm Cannon, unfortunately, is no longer sold in stores, Psychosolver was able to find it in 2020, shortly after seeing the Cakeisfun message. However, other commitments soon led them to postpone the project for a while. But now the modifications of the toy have finally been completed, and the final product has rightfully earned a lot of praise from Psychosolver on the Internet.

The replica Arm Cannon in the form in which it was originally sold has already become an impressive addition to the collection of any Metroid fan. However, this modified version is even better. It’s vastly improved over the original design thanks to additional features, and as a result it looks and sounds like it came straight from the Metroid world. It is clear that Psychosolver spent a lot of time and effort on improving the design, and it certainly paid off. This version of the Hand Cannon is really the embodiment of the life of the faithful Samus weapon.