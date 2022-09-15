The remake of Resident Evil 4 will be released on both PS4 and PS5

The upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4 is unexpectedly heading to PS4, as well as a new generation console.

Announced during Capcom’s demo at the Tokyo Game Show, producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi explained that the game is currently in development for the latest generation PlayStation, but did not mention the Xbox One or Switch version.

Hirabayashi added that more information about the game will appear next month at the Resident Evil Showcase.

Resident Evil 4 Remake was originally announced for PS 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC before release next year. The game will apparently make some fundamental changes to the gameplay of the original and seems to be related to Resident Evil Village.

Joe Skrebels is the executive editor of IGN News.