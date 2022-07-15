The remake of “Lilo and Stitch” puts Marcel Schell with shoes on the director to steer

After the success of his animated film A24 “Marcel the Shell in Boots”, director Dean Fleischer Camp was commissioned to shoot a remake of Lilo and Stitch from Disney. The remake is just the latest in a long line of remakes of Disney’s own classic animated films.

This will be Camp’s first game project for a major studio, but his experience in taking wildly ridiculous plot elements and turning them into meaningful family stories speaks for itself. Marcel The Shell with Shoes grossed almost $ 1 million at the box office, and the premiere took place in only 48 places.

Although it was unknown at the time whether the new film “Lilo and Stitch” would be released in theaters or would be exclusive to Disney Plus, Deadline reports that Chris Kekaniokalani Bright (Tsuru, screenwriter) was in talks to write a script with Mike Van Weiss (Dear David, writer) writing a previous draft. It was also announced that Dan Lin (Godzilla vs. Kong, producer) and Jonathan Eyrich (president of Film for Rideback) will be producers, and Ryan Halprin (The Lego Batman Movie, producer) will be an executive producer. The 2002 animated film tells the story of a lonely young girl who finds love and friendship in an alien created for destruction, while simultaneously demonstrating the bond between sisters and what it means to be a family. The film is considered a Disney classic and grossed about $273 million at the box office. The film turns 20 this year, making it one of the youngest remakes created by Disney. Previous live action remakes include “The Lady and the Tramp,” “The Lion King,” and “Aladdin.”

Camp first appeared on the director’s stage thanks to the web versions of “Marcel Shell in Shoes”, which he created together with his ex-wife Jenny Slate, who wrote the script and co-starred in the film. Camp also starred (as himself) as a director who begins documenting Marcel’s delightfully poignant musings. The film, which is his first, has become a hit for A24 and is ready to enter a wider market. The film was considered a success for the company, especially considering the small opening that the animated film received.

The remake of “Lilo and Stitch” was first announced in October 2018, the release date is still unknown. At the moment, it is assumed that the film will be released in 2024, and filming was supposed to begin in 2020. To stick to the roots of the original animated film, the film will be set in Hawaii. Chris Sanders will return to voicing Stitch, but other casting details remain unknown. To see more of Camp’s work before the film’s release, “Marcel The Shell in Boots” is now playing in select theaters.

Lilo and Stitch (2002) is now available on Disney Plus.