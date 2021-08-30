The Remake of Dead Space Will Be Seen This August 31 In A Streaming About Its Development

Motive Studio announces a program on the development of its new game through its Twitch account starting at 7:00 p.m. on August 31 in Spain.Dead Space fans eagerly awaiting the new remake of the first installment by Motive Studio have an appointment with its developers tomorrow, August 31, 2021, through the company’s Twitch channel. And it is that those responsible have announced a special program in which a brief look at the development of the new Dead Space will be shared and whose content for the moment has not been revealed.

New look at Dead Space by Motive Studio

And is that after the announcement and the brief teaser that was shared in the past EA Play Live 21, many are fans of the space survival horror franchise who want to know more about a new version that promises to raise the terror of the original to new heights, all thanks to the current technology of the new generation.

The show about the new Dead Space will air on the Motive Studio Twitch channel on August 31, 2021 starting at 7:00 PM PST. According to those responsible, it will be a first look at the early development of the game, with which great advances in the state of the game cannot be expected beyond, perhaps, some gameplay sequence or how the studio works to stay true to the original concept of the title of Visceral Games.

The new Dead Space at the moment does not have a release date; not even an approximate window of its arrival in stores, although it has been confirmed that it will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S sometime next year. Will we know tomorrow through the streaming of its managers new data for its launch in 2022?

Do not miss our extensive report on what the Dead Space saga implies, its past, present and future and what we can expect from this new remake.