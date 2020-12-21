The Relevant News About Meredith Grey’s End So Far

It’s no wonder that Grey’s Anatomy season 17 decided to cover the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In July 2020, showrunner Krista Vernoff had already explained that the ABC medical drama had a “responsibility” to tell the stories of healthcare workers.

Meanwhile, Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) has tested positive for COVID-19. At this point in the season, Meredith is fighting for her life. But she’s also been transported to a beach dream, where she’s already reunited with beloved characters like Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) and George O’Malley (TR Knight). What does the future hold for Meredith Gray?

1. Ellen Pompeo on the great responsibility of being Meredith Gray

The show’s star, Ellen Pompeo, agrees that it’s important for Grey’s Anatomy to explore the pandemic. Her character, Meredith Gray, was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier in the season.

Pompeo spoke with recently about the difficulties healthcare workers face during the pandemic, and why it was so critical for Grey’s Anatomy to share their story.

2. Fans dispute whether he will survive COVID-19 or not

Grey’s Anatomy fans wonder if Meredith will ever revive from her unconscious state, and are concerned about the long-term impacts it will have on her.

Regardless of what happens, this will not be an easy journey for Meredith, as the creators of Grey’s Anatomy have already said that she will have to be as relentless as the virus to survive.

3. The sad news for fans is confirmed

Without the help of vital equipment, her condition was likely to worsen, so they took action against her will and hooked her up. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) found herself back in her vision of the beach, with the sounds of the fan in the background.

There is a chance that she will meet Derek again during a vision on the beach, and he will encourage her to continue living, as her time is far from over.



