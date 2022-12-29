The success of the album in 2022 is distributed among the regions of the UK, while the release of new albums leads to a projected 15th annual increase in sales of vinyl records: eight of the ten best-selling records for the year are released in 2022.

Musical talent is booming across the UK, and most of the year’s best-selling new albums in all formats are released by artists from almost every region. The top 10 records of 2022, according to an analysis of official charts data conducted by BPI, include eight titles released during the calendar year, including albums by Harry Styles, Arctic Monkeys and Liam Gallagher, compared with three in 2017.

While US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift was leading the vinyl album market in 2022, most of the best-selling new albums of the year in all formats combined were released by artists from almost all countries and regions of the UK. During the year, 30 different number-one albums by British artists were released, with 10 of the 12 regions of the UK being represented in a wide variety of genres.

Outside of London, Northwest England was one of the most widely represented regions with five albums topping the charts in 2022, led by Cheshire native Harry Styles. Stiles’ third solo album, Harry’s House, lasted six weeks at number one, which became the longest period in the charts of the year. Other Northwest England artists topping the charts this year include Liverpool band Wombats (fix Yourself, Not the World), Stockport band Flowers (Ribbons of the Whole World), Manchester-born Liam Gallagher (you know) and Cheshire band In 1975 (Funny in a Foreign language).

Yorkshire and the Humber demonstrated a strong musical representation in 2022: four artists from the region took first place: the solo project of Alexander Ollie years and years (Night Call), Yungblud (Yungblud), Louis Tomlinson (faith in the future) Floor and Chiton. and Jackie Abbott (NCPop).

Official Albums Chart Number One in 2022 by UK Artists

The Wombats – Fix Yourself, Not the World

Years & Years – Night Call

Don Broco – Amazing Things

Bastille – Give Me the Future

Frank Turner – FTHC

Ed Sheeran – =

Central Cee – 23

Stereophonics – Oochya!

Rex Orange County – Who Cares?

Charli XCX – Crash

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Digga D – Noughty By Nature

Blossoms – Ribbon Around the Bomb

Florence + The Machine – Dance Fever

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Liam Gallagher – C’mon You Know

George Ezra – Gold Rush Kid

Paolo Nutini – Last Night in the Bittersweet

Jamie T – The Theory of Whatever

Kasabian – The Alchemist’s Euphoria

Steps – Platinum Collection

Muse – Will of the People

Yungblud – Yungblud

Robbie Williams – XXV

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott – N.K.Pop

The 1975 – Being Funny in a Foreign Language

Louis Tomlinson – Faith in the Future

Stormzy – This is What I Mean

Olly Murs – Marry Me

Sam Ryder – There’s Nothing But Space, Man!

“It’s not surprising that most of the British talent who reached number one in 2022 came from outside London,” said SJM Concerts artist manager Conrad Murray, who represents artists such as Blossoms, Paul Heaton and Jackie Abbott. “As a manager from Manchester, I realized a long time ago that you don’t have to be in the capital to succeed — the artists I represent are proof of that.”

“Blossoms started ten years ago in Stockport, where they grew up, and have recorded three number one albums to date, including Ribbon Around the Bomb,” Murray continues. “And since the release of Housemartins’ first LP in the eighties, eloquently titled London 0 Hull 4, Paul Heaton has become living proof of the exceptional musical talent that exists throughout the UK. All these years later, together with his longtime collaborator Jackie Abbott, he is still recording brilliant number one albums.”

Recently released albums account for an increasingly significant share of vinyl record sales: according to an analysis of official charts data conducted by BPI, eight titles released in 2022 are among the top ten best-selling to date.

Taylor Swift’s Midnights is recognized as the most popular album of the year on vinyl in the UK in a list that includes releases in 2022 by Harry Styles (Harry’s House), Arctic Monkeys (The Car), Liam Gallagher (C’mon You Know), Wet Leg. (Wet Foot), The 1975 (To Be Funny in a Foreign Language), Fontaines DC (Skinty Fia) and Muse (The Will of the People).

Sales of these 2022 albums have contributed to the UK vinyl market expected to grow for the 15th year in a row, reaching its highest volume level since 1990. BPI will announce the final sales figures for vinyl records in 2022 on January 4, 2023. the official update of the UK music market for 2022. The update will also include a report on sales of CDs and cassettes, as well as the total volume of audio streams for the year.

Such a large number of current albums among the bestsellers of the year marks another noticeable shift in the vinyl market, the revival of which over the past 15 years has mainly been due to catalog titles. Half of the ten most popular vinyl records of 2021 were albums released in the same calendar year, whereas five years ago classic albums by artists such as The Beatles, David Bowie, Pink Floyd and Oasis dominated the top ten best-selling albums of 2017. That year, only new releases by Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher and Rag’n’Bone Man appeared on the list.

“The vinyl revival has been one of the most long—awaited success stories in recent times,” said Jeff Taylor, executive director of BPI, BRIT Awards & Mercury Prize. “While initially this revival was based mainly on old music lovers reuniting with cherished past albums, and on younger generations rediscovering classic releases, the continued growth in record sales has increasingly been driven by brand new releases.”

“A diverse and ever-growing number of contemporary artists have recognized the enduring magic of this most beloved format, from global superstars like Taylor Swift and Harry Styles to breakthrough British talent including Wet Leg and Yard Act. As LP celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2023, it is more relevant than ever, emphasizing that in the streaming era, physical music purchases remain an important and healthy part of the music market.”

Official Vinyl Artist Albums Chart 2022