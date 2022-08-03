The release window of the 11th season of “American Horror Story” has been confirmed

FX confirms the release window of the 11th season of “American Horror Story“. Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchak, the supernatural horror anthology series debuted on FX in 2011. , including a psychiatric hospital, an American freak show, and a slasher summer camp. In 2021, FX released AHS: Double Feature, consisting of two parts: Red Tide and Death Valley. The American Horror Story series, with a recurring star cast including Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Kathy Bates, Macaulay Culkin, Evan Peters, Lady Gaga and Jessica Lang, has been renewed for season 13.

Now there are details about the next part of the famous series. According to Deadline, the FX channel announced that the premiere of the 11th season of “American Horror Story” will take place this fall. At the moment, a specific release date has not yet been announced. However, it can be expected that FX will release the 11th season of “American Horror Story” in time for Halloween this year.

Of course, the actors of “Murphy” and “American Horror Story” have kept the tradition of giving out hints about the new season, but they still keep the plot details largely secret. With the release window now confirmed, perhaps the 11th season of “American Horror Story” will begin to reveal more details, including returning and new cast members, title and theme, in the coming weeks. Indeed, Murphy has a lot of horror stories in the works, as the AHS spin-off, American Horror Stories, recently unveiled its second season. In the meantime, viewers will have to wait and see what the prolific producer is preparing for season 11. and which of the favorite actors of “American Horror Story” will return.