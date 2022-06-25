The release of “Titanic” gave him one very specific and incredible record

“Titanic” has broken various records, and although some of them have now been filmed in other films, it still holds one very specific and incredible record. James Cameron has become a big name in the film industry and is often associated with high-budget productions, although mostly from the science fiction genre. However, one of his most successful projects was from a completely different genre: Titanic, a dramatic disaster film based on the real tragedy of the Titanic, but based on a fictional story.

Based on the wreck of the Titanic in 1912, Titanic tells the story of Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet), a high-class young woman traveling with her fiance Cal Hockley (Billy Zane) and her mother Ruth (Frances Fisher). ) and Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a third-class passenger who won his ticket in a successful poker game just a few minutes before the ship sailed. For four days, Rose and Jack met, fell in love and defended their relationship, but their romance was destined to end in tragedy: Jack became one of the many victims of the sunken Titanic, and Rose was rescued. from the ocean.

Titanic was the most expensive movie ever made at the time, and became the highest-grossing movie of all time, and held that spot for years until another Cameron project, Avatar, took its place, followed by Marvel’s Avengers: Finale, which currently holds the top spot. “Titanic” has broken many other records, some of which have already been set and surpassed, but it still holds a unique and incredible record: the only film that was still in theaters when it was released on home video.

Most films stay in theaters for about four weeks, although this may vary depending on the performance of the film and other factors: some go much longer, while others are cut off. When its time in theaters ends, it takes the studio about three to four months to release it on home media, but Titanic did things differently because of its huge success. Titanic was released in theaters on December 19, 1997 and remained in theaters for almost 10 months, closing on October 1, 1998. However, this did not prevent the studio from releasing Titanic on home media, so it was released on VHS. September 1, 1998. It was another record in Titanic’s already long list, and it’s hard to beat, and it still holds that record to this day. The way films are released and the gap between theatrical and home release has changed a lot since the release of Titanic, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, when many studios prefer to release their films directly in streaming mode, simultaneously in cinemas and in streaming mode, or wait about 40 days. before releasing them in streaming mode.

It also helped Titanic maintain its record for home media release while still showing in theaters, and with streaming platforms taking over and becoming even more important than physical DVD and Blu-ray release, it only makes it easier to maintain Titanic’s record. and more impressive than he already was. “Titanic” is remembered for its huge success, incredible production and box office, but it also has some really cool and unique records that may never be broken due to how much the film industry has changed since its release.