The release date of the third season of the series “Locks and Keys” is scheduled for August

Fans of “Keys and Locks” will get answers to all the riddles of the show by the end of this summer. During the first day of Netflix Geeked Week on June 6, Netflix shared the first teaser of the 3rd season of Locke & Key, as well as the release date. Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait long for the new season, which was filmed simultaneously with the second season last year. That’s when to wait for season 3.

The third season of “Locks and Keys” will end the series

The upcoming season of Locke & Key will be the end of the comic book show. Showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill announced it back in April, explaining to Deadline that three seasons was always the plan.

“As soon as we started working on the series, we felt that three seasons was the perfect length to bring the story of the Locke family and their adventures in the key house to a satisfactory conclusion,” the showrunners shared in a statement. “As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of the incredible story of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez exactly as we wanted. However, we keep the magic keys for personal use.

The third season of “Lock and Key” will consist of eight episodes. Netflix plans to release all episodes simultaneously.

The release date of the third season of the series “Locks and Keys” is revealed in a new teaser

The new teaser trailer offers a fascinating look at the magical final chapter. At the beginning of the clip, a deep voice-over says: “The past is always with us. You can try to escape, but it’s always there.” Then several scenes from the new series flash on the screen. In one Bode, Lock (Jackson Robert Scott) uses a key that opens a complex door with an hourglass lock.

The teaser also features moments with Frederick Gideon, the new villain of Locke & Key. It seems that he is unleashing a dangerous force, but the Locke family is not afraid to confront him. One spectacular moment shows Kinsey Locke (Emilia Jones) using a Chain Wrench to grab Gideon and hurl him across the room. Finally, the teaser ends with a shocking revelation: the demon Dodge (Laysla De Oliveira) has returned.

Netflix also announced the release date of the 3rd season of Locke & Key – August 10.

A new villain, Frederick Gideon, will appear in the third season.

Dodge can return to Matheson, but the Lockes will have to cope with an even greater danger. The second season introduced Frederick Gideon as a Revolutionary War captain with a violent temper that got even worse when he discovered a Black Door in a sea cave. He allowed the Whispering Iron to infect him with a demon so that he could wreak havoc in the city. At the end of the season, Eden (Hallea Jones) brought Gideon back as Echo. What evil plans will he have for the keys in season 3?

Season 3 of “Lock and Key” is released on Netflix on August 10, 2022. Seasons 1 and 2 are available now. Stay tuned in the Showbiz Cheat Sheet.